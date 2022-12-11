A Yellow Warning for snow and ice has been issued for several parts of the UK on Sunday. The advisory is in place until Monday morning, meaning that a large number of Brits will wake up with flurries of the white stuff.

UK weather forecast: Yellow Warning issued for THESE places

This comes after the Met Office stated that ‘more snow than expected’ is now forecast to make landfall. On Sunday evening, Gatwick Airport was forced to temporarily close-off its runway due to the adverse conditions.

Temperatures have been through the floor for the past week or so. The big freeze comes at the worst possible time for millions of households, given the dire state of our increased energy prices. Some families face a choice between ‘heating or eating’ over the next few months ahead.

Who is likely to wake up with snow on Monday 12 December?

The latest warning shared by the Met Office applies to the Scottish Highlands, parts of London, and the counties of Sussex, Surrey, and Kent. The rest of the UK will also grapple with freezing temperatures overnight – and the biting cold is set to persist until the end of the week.

Blankets, dressing gowns, and Long Johns will have to be on standby for the next 72 hours AT LEAST…

“There is a Yellow Warning for snow and ice in parts of South East England. Greatest accumulations are expected in the eastern half of the warning area from 16:00 on Sunday 11 December to 9:00 on Monday 12 December.”

“This is falling as a wintry mixture of rain, sleet and snow in coastal areas but snow is likely inland and several centimetres is possible in parts of London, and the counties of Sussex, Surrey and Kent.”

“Freezing fog patches will also begin developing across several areas, making for some tricky travel conditions. In some areas, there is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.” | Met Office