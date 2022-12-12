The price of the antibiotics required to treat Strep A has soared, according to experts in the field, who say that prices have increased to capitalise on “unprecedented” demand.
As a 16th child died in Sussex from a suspected illness on Friday, many pharmacists have issued warnings that they are unable to obtain the necessary Strep A drugs, despite the government’s insistence that there are “sufficient” stocks and dismissing worries of a nationwide shortage.
However, a senior executive in the pharmaceutical sector who consented to an anonymous interview with Sky News revealed that the price of the antibiotic Amoxicillin had increased from 80p to £18.
