As TLE predicted last week, recent mild weather has abruptly given way to snow and ice in parts of England and Scotland.

From sunshine and temperatures of 20C last week, top temperatures across the UK will be just 10C heading into this weekend, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning for ice covered much of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire until 10am on Thursday as winter lingered for just a little while longer.

Here’s a few pictures from across the country:

Bernese dog Willow enjoying the snowy conditions near Ilkely in West Yorkshire on Thursday morning (Richard Halifax/PA)

Daffodil blooms in the snow near Stanhope, in Northumberland. Picture date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

A person presumably less concerned with the plunging temperatures dives into the sea next to the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Snowy scenes in Kirklees, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Handout photo of snowy conditions in Heaton in Bradford. Issue date: Thursday March 31, 2022.

