A Conservative MP was stopped in his tracks by the Speaker today after asking a bizarre question about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sir Christopher Chope, the MP for Christchurch & East Dorset, asked whether there would be “justice” for the 10,000 or more people who have suffered serious injury or even death as a result of the vaccine, a number that is not easy to corroborate.

A Freedom of Information Request submitted at the end of last year shows that there are currently 13 deaths registered in England and Wales due to adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine.

These figures cover deaths from March 2020 to November 2021.

There are currently no deaths registered under the age of 35.

Sir Christopher’s question prompted a blunt response from the speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said that it was a “poor effort”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Christopher Chope(Tory MP) – There's another NHS treatment disaster in the making.. as there may be 10,000 or more people who have suffered serious injury or even death as a result of adverse reactions to the covid-19 vaccine…



Mr Speaker – That's a poor effort.. let's move on pic.twitter.com/XFmFTAx38B — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 31, 2022

