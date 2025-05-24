When you go away, it doesn’t always have to be a city break or a beach break. Yes, both have their own pro’s but sometimes it’s nice to try something different, which also links to your day-to-day habits at home. In the case of this article, if you like to get active at home, then you may enjoy doing an activity holiday.

Activity holidays are great as they allow you to workout as well as explore and see a whole range of sceneries. Depending on the type of activity holiday you choose, they are all tailored to different fitness levels, meaning you could do a hiking breakaway as a beginner or a kayaking trip as an advanced kayaker (or the other way round).

So whether you fancy a walking holiday, a kayaking trip or a cycling breakaway, they will all keep you active. Keep reading for our guide on the top activity holidays in Europe – hopefully, we give you some inspiration!

Walking holiday in the Algarve

Discover the stunning landscapes of southern Portugal on an Algarve Walking Holiday. Wander along scenic coastal trails past golden beaches, rugged cliffs, and postcard-perfect whitewashed villages. When going on a walking holiday in the Algarve, you’ll get carefully planned routes, comfortable accommodations, and luggage transfers, allowing you to enjoy the Algarve’s natural wonders at your own pace – If you enjoy this, you may also enjoy a Camino de Santiago.

Cycling holiday in Spain

Do you cycle much at home? If you do, then a cycling holiday in Spain may be right up your street. Cycling holidays are great as they offer an adventure where you’ll get to travel far and see a whole range of sites. Spain, in particular, has an amazing diverse foodie scene as well as a lot of culture for you to feel involved with. Cycle through the countryside and see vineyards, or cycle through the city and see historic landmarks.

Surf camps in Portugal

Surfing is a really fun activity that a lot of people haven’t tried before, which is why we would recommend doing it. Most camps will range from beginner to advanced, meaning that as a new person, you can book on and learn the ropes, whereas an experienced person can book on and enjoy the challenges that they will face on the water. Surfing trips can last from a couple of days to a few weeks, it’s down to preference and the budget you have available to you. If you are new, we would suggest trying to book a longer trip, this way you have longer to learn and get the hang of things (a bit like when you go skiing for the first time – this is another great activity holiday you can do)

