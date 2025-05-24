Il Gattopardo is a fine Italian restaurant where you can enjoy their weekend lunch menu to experience the Italian good life.

IL Gattopardo

Rating

Food: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Overall: 8/10

The Detail

London is experiencing a trend towards more traditional continental cuisines with the recent resurgence of French, Italian and Greek offerings. For each there are those favouring a degree of high theatre, others more modern interpretations, and there is also a quieter set of restaurants with a strong focus on both the food and polished hospitality, Il Gattopardo is a fine example of the latter.Situated at 27 Albermarle Street in Mayfair Il Gattopardo has been elegantly serves a mix of regional Italian dishes in a handsomely furnished dining room. To the rear is a terrace with a retractable roof for warmer summer days, a large private dining room in the basement, and an opulent private dining space by the terrace which would be a great place to entertain a group of friends.

The ground floor private dining room

Mayfair is one of those areas in central London that are far quieter at lunchtime at the weekend than on week days, however for many of us this is an opportunity to eat at places which are too busy Monday to Friday or often at a price which might make one think twice. However the weekend is often when some restaurants offer a set lunch menu at a lower price point, and Il Gattopardo does this with style.

I visited recently with a guest to try their new weekend lunch set menu, which offers three courses which includes a generous number of antipasti, several main course dishes, and desserts, nine in all, which are served to the whole table. It was especially good to have the salad dressed at the table, a service which too many restaurants have forgotten. The front of house team were attentive and communicative throughout our meal. The mix of dishes included in the weekend lunch menu provides something for everyone including vegetarians apart from vegans who are regarded as rather ‘diffidente‘ in Italy. All the ingredients used at Il Gattopardo are apparently sourced from Italy, and the service, presentation and cooking were excellent. Though my guest and I were of the opinion that British beef is superior to Italian beef it didn’t prevent us from consuming all of the perfectly cooked sirloin.

One can’t write about the restaurant without mentioning dessert as the tiramisu was exceptional, perhaps the best in London. It’s tempting to think that one might return just for that.

“Arrosto” – beef sirloin perfectly cooked

Il Gattopardo’s a la carte prices are typical for restaurant of this high standard in Mayfair these days making the weekend lunch menu at £58 for three courses (made up of nine dishes), representing great value.This was my second visit and on both occasions had a throughly satisfying time, however if you want to experience the quality and hospitality on offer go for there for a Saturday or Sunday lunch.Il Gattopardo to its credit provides very good food in handsome surroundings without fuss or gimmicks, and I look forward to dining there again on a warm day, on the terrace with the roof open too dream I’m in Italy.

The Information

Address

27 Albemarle St, W1S 4HZ, London.

OPENING TIMES

Monday to Saturday: 12:00 – 01:00

Sunday: 12:00 – 00:00

CONTACT

telephone: +44 203 839 5000

email: [email protected]

Website: https://gattopardo.restaurant/location/london