Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has become the latest person to take a public swipe at Nigel Farage’s I’m A Celebrity pay cheque.

The former UKIPer entered the camp on Sunday after completing tasks in the outback and has already clashed heads with Fred Sirieix and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson.

Recalling a poster which showed a long queue of migrants under the slogan Breaking Point, Sirieix said: “The thing is the intolerance that came because Brexit was about immigration, I remember your poster.

“I thought it was shameful what you did Nigel. Shameful.”

Several people called for a nationwide boycott of the show before it aired at the weekend, with stand-up comic London Hughes and Kathy Burke leading the charge.

Viewing figures have fallen off a cliff as a result, it has been reported, which begs the question of whether his reported £1.5 million fee was worth it.

Weighing in on the enormous salary, Reid said:

“Not many people would have to be asked twice to do the show with that amount of money.

“It’s stomach-churning.

“It seems to me a little excessive”

The conservative politician is said to have already accumulated a net worth of around £3.2million.

He earned around $1million from media appearances, largely on Fox News, between 2014 and 2018.

He also hosted The Nigel Farage Show on LBC from 2017 until 2020 and has a prime-time slot on GB News.

