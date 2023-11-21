Start-up company Rematch is inviting Londoners to travel back in time to Kinshasa in 1974 for a Rumble in the Jungle rematch in Canada Water – with just two weeks’ worth of shows left to go (Tickets).

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the fight, the AR-meets-VR experience puts sports fans in a time machine back to one of the greatest cultural moments of the 20th Century via a unique immersive live experience.

The epic fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman took place in Zaire in 1974, and was surrounded by a groundbreaking music festival – Zaire 74 – all of which will be brought to life through an immersive and audio-visual spectacle with live cast and band!

It is being delivered by Rematch, an exciting new UK start-up that connects generations and communities by telling the biggest stories in sport as unique live and digital immersive events.

The experiences provide a multi-sensory and exploratory journey, allowing fans of all ages to become a part of the narrative.

Leveraging often dormant IP, these fantastic stories are getting a fresh lease of life through cutting-edge technology, clever story-telling and a driving a new and deeper form of immersive entertainment.

Ticket holders start the experience well before the event as we build anticipation and excitement through archive film and photography and social media to build back story and key characters.

On the night they ask fans to come dressed in the era. They are greeted by our cast of actors in character who bring them into the worlds they build.

Fans can explore installations, fulfill challenges, interact with cast, eat, drink and feel completely transported by the story.

This is before taking in a unique visual reinterpretation of the sporting moment using special effects, archive footage, live action and precision choreography.

