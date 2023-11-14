A number of stars from the world of entertainment have called for a boycott of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here over the show’s decision to have Nigel Farage as a contestant.

The former UKIP leader will be entering the jungle this year alongside nine other famous faces as the show gears up for its 23rd series.

The ten campmates were officially confirmed by ITV on Monday night, with the likes of Jamie-Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson and Fred Sirieix also taking part.

Meet the 10 brave Celebrities who are heading to the infamous Australian Jungle this Sunday at 9pm. 🇦🇺 #ImACeleb ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1Qjc8kAizz — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2023

By agreeing to go on the show, Farage has reportedly become the highest-paid person in I’m A Celeb history.

It’s the second year in a row that show bosses have decided to get a controversial politician in the jungle, after Matt Hancock took part in 2022, making it all the way to the final.

Farage’s involvement has prompted calls from some for a boycott of the show, with a number of figures from TV and showbiz also echoing these calls.

Stand-up comic London Hughes said that if she were a contestant on the show and found out that Farage was involved, she’d quit immediately and sue ITVm “for negligence.”

She added: “I’d say that I’m quite shocked that ITV is platforming a racist as a form of entertainment, but nothing really surprises me anymore.”

If I went on #ImACeleb and found out I was on the show with Nigel Farage, I'd leave and sue for racial negligence… but that's just me.



I’d say that I’m quite shocked that ITV is platforming a racist as a form of entertainment, but nothing really surprises me anymore — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) November 12, 2023

In a later post on X she voiced her fury at ITV for “sticking black people in a jungle with a known racist for entertainment purposes.”

“There are no words. Truly,” she finished.

Meanwhile, comedy legend Kathy Burke made it very clear what her thoughts about Farage being on the show were.

After Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary on Monday, Burke posted: “Quick, @itv there’s another hate baiting c**t available.”

And on Instagram, journalist and author Bella Mackie shared a lengthy list with her 207,000 followers of some of Farage’s most shocking comments in the past.

This included comments about Romanian people, those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, and claims that women were ‘worth less’ to employers.

She commented: “I sincerely hope people don’t watch I’m A Celebrity if he’s on it this year. For real. How is this entertainment?”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here kicks off on November 19 at 9pm on ITV1.

