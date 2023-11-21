Argentina’s new right-wing president has taken centre stage on social media – with his hair seemingly a focal point of discussion.

Former TV pundit Javier Milei – nicknamed “the crazy” or “the wig” by his followers – stunned political experts by winning 56 per cent of the vote in the presidential elections to complete a journey which started in 2020 when he entered politics and promised to “blow up” the system.

Against a backdrop of inflation approaching 150 per cent, rising poverty and a sliding currency, Milei and his Liberty Advances coalition saw their support grow to make him the eventual winner of the context.

This was despite heavily criticising Argentine-born Pope Francis as an “imbecile”, mocking the nation’s late football icon Diego Maradona and even praising former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, little loved in Argentina for her role in the 1982 Falklands War.

His expletive-ridden tirades have targeted his political rivals, contributing to his rise in popularity.

Also known as “the wig” due to his unruly mop of hair, he refers to himself as “the lion”, believes sex education is a plot to destroy the family, and has raised the possibility of people being allowed to sell their own vital organs.

It didn’t take long for social media to do its thing following his surprising victory. Here’s a small pick of the response:

I'm 99% confident the new president of Argentina used to drink in Bilton Working Men's Club and claimed to have a special key which could jackpot any fruit machine. pic.twitter.com/vhPjwmbi0l — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 20, 2023

The new president of Argentina seems totally fucking normal doesn’t he? Why is this daft prick going full leather face? Living in the modern world is like living in a fever dream. It feels like entire populations have completely lost their minds.pic.twitter.com/1Zgc6txKnJ — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 20, 2023

If only there was some way we could spot these lunatics… pic.twitter.com/RhgVmC3jLm — Sir Jack Caramac 💙 🇺🇦 (@JCaramac) November 20, 2023

your da when Mr. Brightside comes on at Bongo’s Bingo pic.twitter.com/WZEJ18uiZW — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) November 20, 2023

i see the new president of argentina looks like a bullseye contestant pic.twitter.com/ErUyp2y41P — Rondelle Hobbs (@RondelleHobbs) November 20, 2023

Boris is planning a populist comeback after unveiling a new look he believes will resonate with voters. pic.twitter.com/GoofCcMfoI — NewsThump (@newsthump) November 20, 2023

Argentina’s new president looks like he scored a famous FA Cup goal for Grimsby Town in the 1970s that still gets played every year on Football Focus pic.twitter.com/3CJ7TsICcs — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) November 20, 2023

