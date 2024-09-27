A recipe for a lasagne burger has been doing the rounds on social media – and it actually makes a lot of sense.

As burger joints across the country try out-gourmet each other with fancy modern concoctions, the American staple may have found its perfect bedfellow in the Italian giant that is lasagne.

At its core, the recipe combines two beloved comfort foods – lasagne and burgers – into one.

The layers of pasta, rich tomato sauce, and creamy cheese found in lasagne can complement a juicy burger patty, creating a fusion of textures and flavours.

The result is a hearty, indulgent dish that satisfies cravings for both Italian and American classics, bringing together the savoury elements of both in a single, handheld meal.

Posting on Facebook, Margaret Glass has shared a recipe which requires minced beef, marina sauce, cheese, bacon and burger.

You simply top each patty with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a slice of provolone cheese and cook until the cheese is melted.

Glass reckons it will take you ten minutes to prepare and just 15 minutes to cook – giving you the perfect burger in under half an hour!

