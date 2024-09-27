A MasterChef contestant in Spain was kicked off the show after serving a fully feathered bird to the judges.

Saray Carrillo, 27, was reportedly disgusted at the prospect of plucking and cooking a whole partridge which was the task set by the judges.

Instead, she defiantly served the bird whole – unplucked and uncooked!

Carrillo had reportedly opened up about her fear of handling and cooking birds previously and interpreted the challenge as a deliberate attack.

As she approached the judging panel, she had a smirk on her face as she confidently placed the dish on the table in front of them.

The whole bird was garnished with cherry tomatoes, placed neatly down the bird’s back and served on a bed of spring onions.

At the sight of the bird the judges and her fellow contestants were shocked.

One of the judges muttered words in Spanish that translated to: “This is never seen in MasterChef.”

The judges slammed Carrillo, calling her time on the show a mistake but she seemed unfazed by her departure as she shrugged before saying: “Bye, bye.”

The clip went viral on social media back in 2020 and was viewed over 1.8 million times.

MasterChef is a competitive cooking show created by Franc Roddam which has been broadcast in the UK since 1990.

Its first international adaptation was MasterChef Australia which began in 2009, with the Spanish version first airing in 2013.

It is now produced in more than 50 countries worldwide and airs in over 200 territories.

Though she was a long way off winning the competition, Saray Carrillo certainly made an impact and will go down in MasterChef history.

