Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins, who is set to ditch the UK for warmer climes, cited unsubstantiated “Labour policies” as the reason he felt compelled to emigrate elsewhere.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick on LBC, the 71-year-old said he is so appalled by the new government of 11 weeks that he has been forced to quit the UK and find refuge in Spain and Dubai instead.

When pressed on which policies he was particularly against, he said: “Loads of them. The workers’ rights and basically allowing all the illegals in.”

He went on to say: “You see them getting off the boats. Whether it be their policy or them allowing it to happen, they are still encouraging it and giving them money.”

Later challenged over his claims that it is part of the party’s policy his line mysteriously went dead, which was unfortunate.

There must be poor signal in the Middle East.

‘They’re basically allowing all the illegals in.’

‘Where has Labour stated that policy?’

@TomSwarbrick1 urges multimillionaire Charlie Mullins to elaborate on his claim, but the phone line has other ideas… pic.twitter.com/CloigyUJpJ — LBC (@LBC) September 26, 2024

