A Question Time audience member has been praised for her impassioned plea to a Labour MP for her party to “do something” about the crisis in Gaza.

On Thursday’s edition of the current affairs show, the final question of the evening was about what the UK government should do about the situation in Gaza.

For months now, Israel has imposed a blockade on almost all aid entering Gaza, creating a horrific humanitarian crisis as citizens are denied food and medical aid.

The UK government has faced growing pressure in recent weeks to completely severe ties with Israel, and in particular have been criticised for continuing to supply arms to Israel.

On Question Time, one audience member passionately confronted Labour MP and transport secretary Heidi Alexander about her party’s stance, saying she felt “betrayed” by Labour.

She said: “I feel such a sense of betrayal from the Labour party. I would never vote Tory, I would never vote UKIP and I used to vote Labour.

“Why are you still friends with Israel, an apartheid state, and why are you still sending components of F35 weapons to Israel, that are killing and targeting babies, children, hospitals, schools.”

When Alexander denied her government were sending F35 components “directly” to Israel, the woman vehemently disagreed, shouting over her.

A visibly emotional Alexander passionately responded that she found the situation in Gaza “as sickening and as harrowing as every single person in the audience.”

In the background, the woman could be heard shouting at the Labour minister for her party to “do something.”

On social media, many praised the woman for challenging Alexander over the government’s position.

