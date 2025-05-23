A Question Time audience member was ‘schooled’ by a barrister after complaining about the sentence handed to Lucy Connolly.

This week, Connolly, the wife of a Tory councillor, lost an appeal against her 31-month prison sentence for an online rant about migrants on the day of the Southport attacks.

Delivering his judgement on Tuesday at the Court of Appeal, Lord Justice Holroyd said there was “no arguable basis” that Connolly’s original sentence was “manifestly excessive.”

On Thursday’s edition of Question Time, the story of Connolly’s sentence came up during a question about whether or not criminals should be released early to free up prison space.

One audience member suggested that sentences like the one handed to Connolly should be quashed to relieve pressure on prisons.

But he was promptly told to “educate himself” on the ruling by barrister and author Hashi Mohamed.

Mohamed told the audience member: “I would strongly recommend you read the judge’s sentencing.”

After explaining that the judge will have been following a “particular set of guidelines” when deciding the sentence, Mohamed said: “It’s really important that you educate yourself on that before you say something like that.”

You can watch the exchange below.

The man with a moustache has been completely schooled by Hashi Mohamed on #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/EK5xQdCzau — Random (@nowtserioushere) May 22, 2025

