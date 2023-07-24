If you ask anyone what comes to mind when they think of the capital city of America, you’ll hear a mixture of answers – The White House, presidency, campaigns, impeachments and scandal.

However, what I had rarely heard is anything remotely linked to the LGBTQ+ community. As a queer Brit across the pond, I wondered if we really had a strong presence there?

Having always wanted to visit Washington DC myself, for the incredible buildings, the beautiful streets and the Olivia Pope march with my morning coffee, I wasn’t sure how much of an ally the iconic city was to my ‘people.’ Would I feel safe, welcome or be at ease in a place full of landmarks and giants? But, with a new flight route from Gatwick via Norse Atlantic Airways making travel from London even more accessible and incredibly reasonable, the city was calling me for Washington DC Capital Pride, and I answered, rainbow paint at the ready.

After an 8-hour flight, as soon as you get in the taxi and ride from the airport towards the centre, you can’t help but spot the buildings that have featured in various TV shows and movies (Shonda Rhimes has a lot to be thanked for.) My jaw dropped sufficiently as glorious white monuments raced passed me and the familiarity of a Starbucks on every corner made me feel at ease.

Washington DC was truly great to marvel at, and with Pride just days away, streets were lined with rainbow flags ‘welcoming’ a community that needed it more than ever, in a land that felt almost like they were regressing backwards.

The Lyle Washington DC Hotel had not only rolled out their pride flags but flooded the building in a light show resembling the community’s colourful rainbow. With rooms that were filled with freshness, space and that smelt like a store’s perfume department, I settled into the new environment comfortably. For a city in which I had questioned their allyship, they certainly weren’t hiding it from plain sight.

A friend was among us.

As you strolled or pounded the pavement, the wide streets were home to beautiful buildings, neighbourhoods, boutique shops and eateries. I quickly discovered the offerings of Dupont Circle and T Street, both a stone’s throw away from the hotel. The cute house fronts that blended together not only waved, as us out-of-towners passed by, but welcomed us to their city. With copious amounts of opportunity for food and drink, we sampled ‘The Rickey’ and empanadas that made me salivate before I even took a bite.

Mexican restaurants were offered up in every neighbourhood, with Mi Casa welcoming us with a special Pride cocktail and portions bigger than my biceps, despite my attempts to train them weekly, (I’d urge anyone to try the burrito,) you’ll be full for days! Queer-owned restaurants like Gatsby (beautiful décor) also give you a real Washington DC welcome with steaks and seafood, along with a killer margarita! You’re welcome!

Washington’s nightlife did not shy away from the community either. Bars, clubs and queer-friendly spaces provide plenty of options for a safe-haven to the thirsty visitor. JR’s Bar proved a perfect backdrop for happy hour, where once again locals told us about their city and what it had to offer. If jetlag allows you too, extend your night and visit BUNKER, an underground LGBTQ+ nightclub with a loose theme (clues in the title) and a dance floor that gets even the left footers, bopping. You also might be lucky to witness a Ru queen strutting their stuff to the banger playlists from the DJ. Yes, I danced.

If drinks, sweat and nipple-popping outfits aren’t quite your thing, venture to Barrack’s Row in Capitol Hill and discover the cute queer-welcoming cafes and businesses that line 8th street, including Little District Books who have lots of incredible reads to browse.

With queer-comfort at every turn, you can also relax and enjoy other areas of the capital, getting that step count through the roof. Georgetown is perfect for a wander around the beautiful neighbourhoods, waterfront and even a ‘haunted tour’ of its history, or perhaps visit the breathtaking sites like the Lincoln Memorial, Capital Building, the Washington Monument and Supreme Court – for a slice of those big player buildings. Of course, you can’t come to Washington DC without walking up to the truly beautiful White House, marvelling its grandeur and (some) of the presidents who have resided there.

DC did not disappoint this queer boy. Phew.

Capital Pride came round with opening parties hosted by world-renowned drag performers like Alaska, a parade that navigated through the city, buildings, crowds with banners of love, and families supporting their queer children outwardly, all united as one. You could really smile in comfort and ask yourself, what have you done today to make me feel proud?

As the sun set on the closing concert, with the capital building standing satisfied in the background, I smiled. An inclusive and beloved crowd chanted hopefully as Idina Menzel belted out Let It Go, and I realised that I had. I’d let go of any doubt that I had held on the flight over from London, of DC’s openness to our community. It was clear to me that Washington was a firm ally and the perfect place for World Pride 2025.

So, I for one can’t wait to hop back on a quick flight and feel the love, make a moment and celebrate ALL our incredible letters, in a pretty awesome inclusive place.

Until next time DC.