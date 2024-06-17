Nigel Farage says he wants Reform UK to establish a “bridgehead” in Parliament with a view to a full assault in five years’ time as he launched his party’s set of election promises.

The Reform leader suggested he could be in No 10 following the next general election, but the July 4 contest is too early for his party.

“The real ambition is the 2029 general election,” he said, “but this is our first big push.”

Farage is around 50/1 to be the next PM after Rishi Sunak, as Labour frontman Keir Starmer seems to have this sewn-up – but betting experts make it just 9/1 that he get the keys to Number 10 by 2029.

That said, the oddsmakers are saying it’s MORE likely Farage will be Prime Minister with the Tories at 12/1, as opposed to 25/1 with Reform UK – plus make him as short as 2/1 to become the Conservative Party Leader by 2029.

BettingSites spokesman Andy Newton said: “Nigel Farage becoming the Reform UK leader, ahead of the upcoming election, has certainly shaken up the voters – with many Tory backers jumping ship to support the Brexiteer. But even though it’ll be too late to overtake Labour, Farage has said – with another five years to rally the troops – he’ll be PM by 2029.

“As a result, our betting traders have made Farage just 9/1 to make it to Number 10 in some shape or form by 2029 – and being odds-on (1/3) to win the Clacton seat and become an MP for the first time, the momentum certainly looks to be with Nigel.

“However, the oddsmakers also feel that Farage is more likely to rejoin the Tories at just 1/5 and, therefore, they also suggest at 12/1 he’s more likely to be PM for the “Conservatives, as opposed to 25/1 for Reform UK.

“Based on this the 2/1 on offer on Nigel becoming the Tory party leader by 2029 catches the eye and looks the best value from the odds given.”

Related: Count Binface promises national service for former prime ministers in manifesto