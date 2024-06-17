Brian Cox raised the elephant in the room on Laura Kuenssberg, questioning why Brexit has barely been mentioned during the General Election campaign.

The Lib Dems broke rank with the major political parties last week after announcing they would seek to eventually take the UK back into the European Union single market.

Neither the Conservatives nor Labour has even referenced the European Union in their plans, despite the 2019 General Election being completely dominated by the subject.

Discussing the radio silence on Laura Kuenssberg, Succession star Brian Cox said it’s crucial to talk about Brexit if we’re to get to the bottom of why we are so broke.

He also tore into Nigel Farage, calling the Reform UK man slightly fascist.

Watch the clip in full below:

