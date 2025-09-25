Alternative consumer industries are among the most dynamic sectors of modern business. What seemed niche or experimental just five years ago is now setting standards and changing consumer behavior. Erik Avetisyan, entrepreneur, managing partner at ProSnack, and the mind behind several successful FMCG brands, operates at the intersection of product development, manufacturing, and business design. He believes that the new economy is built not only around technology but also around the experience a consumer gains, regardless of the product category.

In this interview, we discussed with him the future of alternative segments, how new consumer habits emerge, and how entrepreneurs can stay ahead of the curve.

Erik, you often say that the future of FMCG and alternative industries will be determined not only by technology but also by experience. What do you mean?

Technology sets the boundaries of what is possible, but the final decision is made by people. We can make a product as complex as we want, but if the user doesn’t perceive benefit, convenience, or enjoyment, the innovation won’t work. Therefore, despite all the technological solutions we use, I still approach the product like an architectural object: it matters what feeling it evokes, how intuitive it is, and whether people are ready to incorporate it into their lifestyle. The future of markets is built from these micro-experiences.

How is the consumer changing? What will they be willing to pay for tomorrow?

A generation is emerging that isn’t afraid to experiment but still values practicality. They are interested in new forms and functions but appreciate convenience and time savings. This pushes the market toward ready-made solutions and comprehensive experiences. For example, a product must be tasty, convenient, visually modern, and ideally have a story that is easy to believe. Companies that master this combination will become future leaders.

In your view, which segments of alternative industries will grow the fastest?

Those offering a sense of “smart comfort.” Everything related to healthy eating, mobile consumption, and functional products for adults. Also, cross-category products that combine previously unrelated things. For example, at ProSnack, we were the first to combine canned fish with grains, creating a ready-to-eat meal that looks like a complete dish but is sold as simple canned food. This shows how an old category can intersect with a new lifestyle.

How important is it for an entrepreneur in this sector to think not only as a businessperson but also as a designer?

It’s critically important. You’re not just selling a product; you’re designing an experience. When creating a new brand, we pre-plan molds, textures, flavors, packaging, and sensations; we embed marketing into the product itself before the ad campaign even begins. It’s like designing an interior where people will enjoy living. A well-thought-out product doesn’t need to rely on marketing to save it later.

How is launching a product today different from 10 years ago?

Everything is faster and harsher. Previously, you could launch a product, observe for a year, and refine it. Now you have a quarter, maybe six months. If a product doesn’t take off, the market simply pushes it out. Idea testing, pilots, and flexible production chains have become essential.

Can you give an example where a challenge became a trigger for innovation?

We had a case with sturgeon preserves, which needed to be affordable without losing quality. Instead of reducing the portion, we introduced products like “sturgeon with rice” and “sturgeon with buckwheat”—ready meals in a familiar format. Production costs decreased, the product remained visually and physically presentable, and we entered the mid-market segment where such fish was previously absent. This solution still generates stable profit.

What competencies do you consider key for the future of entrepreneurs in alternative industries?

The ability to switch quickly between disciplines: think like a marketer, feel like a user, calculate like a financier, and manage like a strategist. Plus, real flexibility. If a product needs a 180-degree pivot, it’s not a failure—it’s just a new path.

You often mention intuition in business. How important is it in new industries?

Intuition is not magic; it’s layered experience. After hundreds of projects, you develop a sense of form: you can feel in advance whether a product will succeed. Logic helps, but intuition often works faster than any charts. The key is allowing yourself to use it rather than stifling it with calculations.

Are there products you personally see as “tomorrow’s opportunities” that haven’t been launched yet?

Yes, products related to nutrition that serve both as a full meal and a modular solution: you can eat them as a snack or a full dinner without guilt or a fast-food feel. We already have prototypes, not yet launched, but one of them will likely be our next success story.

In summary, how do you see the future of alternative categories?

It belongs to smart, well-thought-out, convenient products that save time and make consumers feel they are making a “smart choice.” And to brands with character. These can be simple items—beverages, snacks, gadgets—but if they combine culture and functionality, they will drive the industry forward. At ProSnack, we build our business so that each product strikes this balance: novelty, comfort, and real benefit for the consumer.