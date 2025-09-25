Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The former president was found guilty of criminal conspiracy but has been cleared of all other charges.

The court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy but not guilty of passive corruption, illegal campaign financing, and concealing the embezzlement of public funds.

He was found not guilty of receiving illegal campaign financing from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Sarkozy denied the charges against him during the three-month trial. He said that the case was politically motivated.

Earlier this year, Sarkozy was stripped of his Legion of Honour medal after being convicted of corruption in a separate case.

He was accompanied in court by his wife, the singer and model Carla-Bruni.

