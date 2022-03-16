You may naturally think that the best way to find business is to go online. Social media marketing and improving your website are great ways to highlight your products, however you should also think about your OOH advertising goals. OOH stands for “out of home” advertising. It refers to advertisements found on billboards, kiosks, bus shelters, POS displays and street furniture. If you plan on using OOH advertising, here are five marketing goals for you to consider to stand out from any other company.

!. To be unique

What’s important for OOH advertising experts, like Clear Start, is to make the OOH campaign unique. That is what will make it stand out from its competitors. Take a look at the virtual advertisements that appear on billboards in Japan. The most famous one is the large cat billboard next to Shinjuku station. It stands out because of its size, movement and creativity. People do not just look at it because its another advertisement, they look at it because it is fascinating.

2. To be interactive

Nowadays, a lot of OOH advertisements are as interactive as possible in order to show off the intended product. Billboards in bus stops sometimes give away free samples or hold an interactive video that can show the options that are available to clients. The more interactive an OOH billboard is, the more likely it is that it will retain the attention of the consumers. Recently, one billboard actually included an x-ray screen for audiences to play with. What the audience didn’t know was that the advertisement was a tactic to raise awareness of road accidents. The skeletons on the screen were hit by an oncoming vehicle. Audiences could see what the skeleton looked like afterwards. It was shocking but the audience was transfixed to the screen.

3. To be creative

Not all OOH advertisements need to be videos. Instead, you can create shareable murals that can be uploaded to social media platforms, like Facebook and Instagram. You may even want to include virtual elements that come to life when they appear on mobile devices. This will be great for any type of social media marketing, as well as your physical campaigning.

4. To be visible

When you place your OOH advertisement on a billboard, bus or even a blimp, it’s going to naturally draw the attention of those around it. You won’t just get pedestrians looking at your advertisements. Drivers and vehicle riders will twist their heads to get a look at your ad. What makes OOH advertisements even better? If they are in a vehicle, this also means your campaigns are mobile!

5. To be cost-effective

Overall, it has been proven that digital billboards actually are cheaper than traditional billboards. This includes their maintenance, repair, installation and removal. As you can display your OOH billboard during a specific time slot, that means you can target the right audience.