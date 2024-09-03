Jeremy Clarkson has added a third name to the list of people banned from his new pub.

The former Top Gear presenter opened his new business venture, The Farmer’s Dog, to the public last month, with fans queueing up to visit the boozer.

After attempting, with much struggle, in recent years to open a restaurant on his farm where he could sell local produce, the 64-year-old has decided the pub industry is the way forward.

Just 20 minutes from his famous Diddly Squat Farm, The Farmer’s Dog will be serving Clarkson’s Hawkstone lagers and ciders along with traditional pub grub using ingredients largely sourced from his farm.

And whilst hundreds of fans will no doubt be keen to descend on the Oxfordshire watering hole, there are already some faces who will not be welcome.

Just a day after it opened, Clarkson had already banned two famous faces from his establishment, with a list naming James May and Prime Minister Keir Starmer as not being welcome.

Now, a third name has been added to the list.

In a clip posted on the pub’s Instagram page, Clarkson can be seen adding the name of Maddy Hornby to the list.

It turns out that Maddy is actually the daughter of the man filming the video, Jonathan Hornby, and it soon becomes apparent that this particular banning seems to be in jest.

As Jonathan asks why his daughter has been banned, he responds: “I’m banning your daughter because she moaned after not being able to have Tabasco in her Bloody Mary. So she’s banned!”

Laughing behind the camera, the dad then says: ” Keir Starmer, James May, Maddy Hornby. You’re all banned!”

Jonathan has been collaborating with the former Top Gear host in his pub venture, so the two know each other well.

It seems the tabasco request angered Clarkson because it’s not something British-farmed.

His pub will be priding itself on only using British-farmed ingredients, and the caption on the Instagram post warns people: “Don’t moan about there being no ketchup, lemons or anything else that isn’t British farmed ..or else!”

But whilst Maddy Hornby’s name is on the list jokily – just like James May’s (we assume) – Clarkson is very serious about banning the Prime Minister from The Farmer’s Dog.

Clarkson has been vocal in his criticism of the prime minister and his Labour government, in particular about their policies on farming and the rural community.

Speaking to Times Radio about the Labour leader, he said: “He’s actually the first person to be banned. It’s actually on a board in the hall. He hasn’t done much to endear himself to me yet.”

Since purchasing Diddly Squat farm and making his hit Prime series, Clarkson’s Farm, the media personality has been a strong advocate for the British farming industry.

Before this year’s general election, Clarkson wrote an article for the Sun in which he criticised Labour for their position on farming. Clarkson claimed the party’s manifesto contained just 87 words on the subject “which, when translated into English basically say: ‘We hate you, you meat-eating rural halfwits’.”

In his interview with Times Radio, he slammed the Labour party as being too London-centric, saying that he doesn’t think ” any of them have set foot outside Kentish Town for the last 35 years.”

But, he left the door open for Starmer to try and convince him other wise, saying that things “might turn around, you never know.”

