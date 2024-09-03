Liam Gallagher has been reminded of the time he called his brother, Noel a c*** for charging £350 for one of his concerts as the Oasis reunion continues to receive negative backlash.

On Saturday, tickets for the Gallagher brothers’ huge reunion tour went on sale, with millions hoping to bag a ticket to one of the 17 dates the band are playing next July and August.

However, after queueing for hours to try and get tickets on Ticketmaster, many were left aghast when they finally got to the front of the queue. They found tickets were only available at much higher prices than they had been when they first went on sale that day.

Many were only given the option of purchasing ‘in demand’ standing tickets, for more than £350, three times more than the tickets had initially gone on sale for just hours earlier.

This was a result of something known as ‘dynamic pricing,’ which allows Ticketmaster to raise the price of tickets according to market demand.

The company came under fire for the inflated prices, but has defended itself, saying it is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

Naturally, Oasis have found themselves in hot water for allowing the ‘dynamic pricing’ option to occur.

So far, neither Noel or Liam have addressed the fury, but in the midst of the kick-off, many are pointing to a tweet Liam shared back in 2017 where he called out his brother for charging so much for tickets.

Taking to X (or Twitter as it was known back then) in September 2017, Liam wrote: “350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA. What a c***. When will it all stop? As you were LG x.”

Shocking price. But this tweet bodes well for if/when Oasis reunion tickets go on sale. Fair prices all round!! — John C (@waggy81) September 29, 2017

Responding to the tweet in the last 24 hours, one X user wrote: “This hasn’t aged well.”

Another wrote: “£380 for a ‘reactively priced’ GA when people had spent three hours queuing. What sort of c*** would do that?”

Another commented: “Well this didn’t age well did it lad? Tickets ‘only to be resold at face value through twickets and ticketmaster who are fleecing hard working, decent people.

“You could’ve opted out of dynamic pricing. You chose not to. Spare us the man of the people nonsense.”

While a fourth wrote: “Seven years down the road and £350 sterling to go and see Oasis. As you were.”

The UK government has said it will be looking into the controversial practice as part of a wider consultation into ticket resale websites that had already been announced. This consultation will get underway in the autumn.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said it was “depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans” from gigs.

