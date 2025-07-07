One of the best thriller shows of recent years has been added to Netflix.

The BBC series, A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder has just landed on to the streaming platform.

Adapted from the Holly Jackson book, the six-part series stars Emma Myers (Wednesday) as Pip Fitz-Amobi.

The cast also includes English actors Mathew Baynton and Anna Maxwell Martin.

The shows synopsis reads: “Pip Fitz-Amobi, a brilliant woman, is unsure whether schoolgirl Andie Bell was killed by her lover Sal Singh five years ago; they must see how far they will go to protect Pip from learning the truth if Sal Singh turns out not to be the murderer.”

It originally aired on the BBC and remains available on the iPlayer.

However, US and UK Netflix have added it, and it finds itself in the top 10 TV shows on the platform.

It is also filming six new episodes for season two.

The series currently has 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. You can read some of the reviews below.

LA Weekly: “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder combines teen drama with crime procedurals to create a riveting series made endearing by solid performances from its young cast.”

TIME Magazine: “Come for the mystery, stay for Meyers’ lovely portrayal of Pip’s growing pains.”

Slate: “The show is a surprisingly well-balanced cocktail of the common woes of adolescence with the considerably less common hurdles of solving a crime.”