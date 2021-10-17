Since the pandemic kickstarted in early 2020, the world seems to have come to a standstill. These recent times have been gloomy for small businesses, start-ups that were barely keeping hold of themselves. Some of them eventually shut down because of this devastating time, taking a toll on their business. Plant stores and botanical gardens were no different and went through the same suffrage. Thus, selling plants online became a prominent solution in these ruthless times because plant enthusiasts were reluctant to go to the stores due to increased chances of contracting the virus. Therefore online botany culture paved its path just like Bakker.com.

The business for online shopping has picked up since a robust online chain has been built by stores to home-delivery merchandise effortlessly. This has helped businesses to continue running their business while keeping their customers away from the risk too. Similarly, many flowers and plant stores have registered themselves for online delivery just like Bakker.com – Online plants.

This shift to online nursery selling will help small plant store owners an opportunity to sell their products. Enthusiasts about plants and botany also get an opportunity to buy plants, helping them satisfy their cravings for setting up their charming patio, terrace, or illuminating their home décor. It will prove to be a win-win situation, with nursery owners restarting their stale business and customers splurging on their favorite plants again.

Is online buying safe to purchase?

We understand the safety concerns of customers are rightful, and risking their lives by going out in this deadly time is not a wise thing to do. Nevertheless, buyers will not be contracting the virus if they order products from (online) stores. Since they are following the SOP and other precautions. Coupled with this, taking all the preventive measures from your end will safeguard you from any risk.

Generally, people are secured from catching the virus while ordering plants because the possibility that these lovelies are contaminated is negligent. In addition to this, stores like have leak-proof packaging handled with precision to mitigate any risks.

WHO and the USA Postal Service also announced that there is a very bleak chance that any infected person contaminates the package because the virus does not survive for long. Also, due to the long shipping duration, the virus is unlikely to survive for more days.

Thus, it is unlikely that you contract the virus from this online shipment of plants. However, to eliminate any perils, you can take some advisory precautions to protect the person coming in contact with the package.

Undertake these precautionary measures

Planning to receive plants? Make sure you receive them safely by following these instructions:

· Sanitize the hands of the delivery person while collecting the package.

· Always wear a mask before opening the door.

· Never forget to maintain social distancing with the delivery person.

· If you can, then instruct your delivery person to leave the package on the door.

· Wipe the package with sanitizers or alcohol-based liquids to terminate the growth of viruses, germs, and bacteria.

· Unwrap and dispose of the package without touching it yourself or by anyone else.

· Always wash your hands thoroughly for a minimum of twenty seconds after handling the box.