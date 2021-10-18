Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 18 October 2021

Bright and fairly warm for a time in the southeast, but most areas cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle, and some hill fog especially later. Mild but breezier.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain for many areas, heaviest in the west. Very mild at night and warm by day at first but turning colder on Thursday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Brightest during the morning after a chilly start with local fog, with some sunny spells possible. Thickening cloud then spreading eastwards later, culminating in a little rain in places. Warm. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Unsettled with spells of rain and heavy showers. Often windy too, particularly later Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Temperatures well above average at first, but trending downwards from midweek.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.