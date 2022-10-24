1. Home lifts

While a home lift may not seem like the most obvious requirement for those without mobility issues, it can massively enhance a high-spec, luxury home. It can also attract more buyers when it’s time to sell up, making it a great way to future proof a property. A recent market report revealed that the residential elevators market was worth £13.1bn in 2019, and will reach £17.1bn in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2020-2025.

Modern domestic lifts are made bespoke to incredibly high standards, which enables designers to create an elevator that suits any interior, regardless of size and space. In terms of price, it’s usually a question of where you place your lift, but there are other important factors to take into consideration, such as safety, customisations, and energy uses. Premier Lifts have summarised eight FAQs related to buying a home lift, if you’re not too sure or are interested to learn more.

2. Flexible home offices

Whether you’re freelancing, fully remote or a flexi-worker, working from the same room at home all day is less than desirable — but sometimes your circumstances leave you with no other option, especially if you have minimal space. Consequently, homeowners have been pursuing flexible home office ideas so that they can get on with their jobs in more ergonomically designed spaces, rather than the corner of a sofa. If dedicating a room entirely to your office isn’t do-able, changes to furniture and functionality are a great way of adapting to remote work.

For example, there are a range of space-saving desks available that can easily be tucked away after working hours. Hideaway cabinets are a great option too, as they make it easier for you to store your computer away and distinguish between your work space and your living area. As the saying goes, out of sight, out of mind.

If you’re not too concerned about working from your bedroom, simply invest in a bigger, better desk. Along with some filing cabinets, this nifty upgrade can also function as a spot for life admin and creative tasks. Other furniture options perfect for remote work include wheelie desks, standing supports and stylish office chairs that won’t look out of place in the lounge.

3. Versatile spaces

A more versatile space means making sure each room is equipped for a variety of functions. As FADS suggests: “​Rather than decorating and furnishing your living room as a single area, consider all the different activities it gets used for and how you could best section it off to create areas dedicated to each activity. You’ll get far more value out of your living space and your family will love having their own individual spots to relax, play and study.”

For instance, if you want to eat on the sofa and not feel guilty about it, you may want to try out a nest of tables. These have extendable surfaces that fold in and out of them for added height — because everyone knows that trying to eat from a coffee table is just an exercise in futility. Similar to our home office ideas, once you’re finished, you can tuck it away.

Setting up a reading nook separate from the main sofa is another way to make the lounge area a multi-functional space, as is getting a sofa bed. You can even get styles with built-in charger ports, storage space and recline capabilities.