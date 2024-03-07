When starting your fitness journey, choosing which gym to go to is a pretty vital decision that you have to think about before making. If you manage to find a place that you like, feel comfortable in, and that has everything that you need, the chances that you will stick around to your active lifestyle change are much higher.

Usually, when we want to implement new habits, we want to make the process as easy as humanly possible, as this minimizes the chances of us using excuses to avoid doing the needed task. The same applies to working out, as for most adults, it’s not the only thing happening in their lives, but one component out of dozens that they need to get to in an already busy schedule.

What are the Best Gyms in East London?

London is no small town, so the places where you can get your workout are plentiful. That’s why it can be difficult to find the perfect one, but we’ve narrowed the options down to just five so the process can be a little easier for you.

Anytime Fitness London (Stratford East)

Anytime Fitness is a popular gym chain, and its Stratford East facility is among its very best. With a rating of 4.8 on Google Reviews, this fitness center is known for being extremely clean and well-kept, as well as having various workout classes and updated equipment you can use for every type of workout. The membership prices are decent, and you can enjoy helpful staff, fitness orientation for newcomers, and a nutrition bar that you can replenish after your session.

Muscleworks Gym

Muscleworks Gym is the perfect location for those of you who want to lift heavy and do it in the right environment. The gym was founded by ex-bodybuilder Savvas Kyriacou in 1988 and, since then, has been growing rapidly. The facilities are open seven days a week, offer a nutrition store and protein bar for pre or post-workout meals, and include onsite personal training. Muslceworks puts special emphasis on the work they do with the members and is dedicated to helping you reach your desired fitness goals.

PureGym London East India Dock

PureGym is another famous name, and its East London facility doesn’t disappoint. It’s a 24/7 open facility that offers plenty of classes, all the equipment that you might need, and help from personal trainers if that’s on your list of requirements. It’s a terrific spot for busy people as you can go in any time you like – either at night after a long work day or in the early mornings just before all of the craziness begins. When it comes to membership prices, PureGym is always offering different discounts, so it may be good for your well-being and your budget as well.

MuscleHut Gym

MuscleHut Gym is another straightforward facility designed for those who want to lift weights and do it in the most convenient way possible. From Monday to Friday, the gym is open from 6 am til Midnight, and you have access to their protein bar and nutrition store at any time if you need a pick me up. Along with that, MuscleHut is known for its world-class personal training and the free training plans that it offers for beginners, so that you never feel lost.

SportsDock

SportsDock is a terrific facility for those who want to train like athletes and prioritize functional fitness. It offers plenty of classes, different fields for all kinds of sports, and a fitness center that has all the equipment you need for a solid workout. The fantastic community and the fact that it’s free for students of the University of East London are just another added bonus.

What You Need to Look for in A Gym

When people start, they tend to focus on things like clothes and weightlifting accessories, and those things are important but not as vital as the location and the comfort of your fitness center. You have to find a palace that you enjoy going to, that has all of the equipment you need, but that’s also close to your home or your job so that the commute is easy. If you have to spend more than 10-20 minutes going to the gym, then it’s likely you will start to avoid it as your life gets busier. But if it’s near to you and easy to get to and from, you will have no excuse.

In Conclusion

Hopefully, this article will enable you to prioritize what you need to look for in a facility and help you choose your gym in the East of London.