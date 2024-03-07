Christian Benteke and Brad Guzan are the former premier league players who have established themselves in the MSL in recent years.

Meanwhile, new players are also moving to the MSL for new and exciting challenges. One such player is the latest signing from Toronto FC. The former Newcastle United Midfielder, Matty Longstaff, has transitioned from the Premier League to MLS and is ready to showcase his talent for the Toronto side in the 2024 MLS season.

Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke, known for his prowess as a striker, made a significant impact in the Premier League with Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace before making the move to DC United in the MLS. The Belgian international’s move to DC United in 2022 was met with excitement, and he has since proven to be a key player for the team.

Benteke’s arrival at DC United brought immediate results, as he scored his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Inter Miami. His performance in the 2023 MLS season was particularly impressive, as he scored 14 goals and provided 3 assists in 31 matches.

Benteke’s ability to find the back of the net has continued into the 2024 season, as he scored a magnificent hat-trick in DC United’s season opener against New England on the 25th of February. He will dictate the United’s season with his attacking talent. The 33-year-old forward is into his third season with D.C United and is truly beginning to reach his prime.

Matty Longstaff

The young midfielder, aged 23, was released by Newcastle in the previous summer. However, despite this setback, the club stood by him during his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that he sustained while playing on loan for Colchester United in December 2022.

Matty Longstaff is expected to make his debut for the Reds in their home opener game vs. Charlotte FC on March 11th. This game is significant for Longstaff and his team and holds broader implications, especially for sports enthusiasts in North Carolina. The buzz around this event is further fueled by enticing Sports betting promos in North Carolina, which are adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the game.

Longstaff debuted for Newcastle United’s first team on August 28, 2019, in a match against Leicester City in the EFL Cup. His Premier League debut followed on October 6, when he scored a remarkable goal in the 72nd minute against Manchester United, securing a 1-0 victory. This stunning long-range strike earned him the Premier League Goal of the Month award. He later scored again in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, opening the scoring in a 4-1 defeat for Newcastle.

Longstaff’s talent was recognized by Toronto FC, who signed him to a two-year deal with an option through to 2026. Longstaff’s Premier League experience and dynamic playing style have made him a valuable addition to Toronto’s squad. His ability to control the midfield and contribute offensively will give an extra advantage to the team, and he is expected to play a key role in the team’s success moving forward.

Brad Guzan

Brad Guzan is a goalkeeper with a wealth of experience, having spent nine years in the English Premier League with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before joining Atlanta United in MLS. Guzan’s move to MLS in 2017 marked a new chapter in his career, and he has since established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the league.

After joining the team in July during the secondary transfer window, Guzan started in 14 matches, achieving a record of 6 wins, 1 loss, and 7 draws, with eight clean sheets. He made 38 saves throughout the season. Guzan’s remarkable performance is highlighted by his goals-against average of 0.71, which led the MLS and ranks as the third-best in league history for players with a minimum of 1,000 minutes played.

In the 2023 MLS season, Guzan made 27 starts and finished with 61 saves and seven clean sheets. His standout performance came against Western Conference champions LAFC, where he made a season-best eight saves. Guzan’s leadership and shot-stopping abilities have been instrumental in Atlanta United’s success in MLS.

Final Thoughts

Christian Benteke, Brad Guzan, and Matty Longstaff are prime examples of players who successfully transitioned from the Premier League to MLS. The performances of Benteke and Guzan in MLS highlight their talent and skill, and they continue to be key figures for their respective teams. As the MLS continues to grow in stature, more players from the Premier League may follow in their footsteps, further enhancing the quality of football in the league.