Regardless of how many different hairstyles, shampoos, medicated lotions, and topical treatments you may try, you’ll quickly discover that genetic hair loss doesn’t have an “undo” button. You can try the options above to delay or prevent further balding, but the only permanent solution that can restore your natural hair appearance is a hair transplant.

Hair transplant surgeries are some of the most sought-after cosmetic treatments among men and women. The only issue is that they carry a hefty price tag, pushing people to seek out far-away hair transplant clinics that can offer quality services and affordable prices. Most commonly, the far-away clinics they land on are in Turkey, as it’s one of the few countries that offers quality treatments at affordable prices.

The lower hair transplant Turkey cost is one of the main reasons why millions of medical tourists visit the country. However, Turkey has much more to offer than affordable prices for cosmetic treatments.

What Turkey offers to medical tourists

First, Turkey is home to prestigious medical schools and universities. Anyone interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare industry attends accredited schools that set the highest standards. Every doctor or medical technician-to-be goes through years of rigorous training. Then, only after obtaining the necessary education can they go on to further specialization to receive their certificates and licenses.

Not everyone can handle the demanding curriculums and stringent training requirements, so ultimately, only the top professionals get a chance to enter the healthcare industry and offer hair restoration services. Thus, patients seeking a hair transplant in Turkey can expect only the highest quality of service.

Moreover, the traditionally hospitable environment will add to the overall patient experience and positively affect their well-being.

The importance of choosing the right hair transplant clinic

Though many hair transplant clinics in Turkey offer services to international medical tourists, it’s still essential to find a well-established clinic with an impeccable reputation.

Hair transplants today are exceptionally safe procedures. They carry minimal risks, are no more invasive than simple laser mole removals, and come with surprisingly fast recovery times. Patients’ most significant risk is whether they’ll get the desired outcome.

An inexperienced surgeon is prone to making two types of mistakes – creating a new hairline that doesn’t suit the patient’s face, and inserting hair grafts at a bad angle, making it difficult to create a natural appearance.

Therefore, it’s critical to choose your hair transplant clinic carefully.

They approach each surgery differently, ensuring that every procedure is carefully planned out to meet the patient’s expectations and deliver the results that suit them.

Thus, if you want to ensure picture-perfect hair transplant results, it’s always in your best interest to research the clinic and its doctors carefully and only book your surgery after you’re satisfied with what you’ve learned.

The costs of having a hair transplant in Turkey

Since they are cosmetic treatments, not medical necessities, hair transplant surgeries tend to be extremely expensive in the UK. Depending on the clinic and the number of hair grafts used during hair transplantation operations, the average hair transplant cost can easily go over £15,000. At some clinics, the price is twice as high.

Considering that no insurance agency will cover the costs of “unnecessary” cosmetic treatments, you’d need to pay every penny out of pocket.

Now, since the treatment is so expensive in the UK, it might seem that traveling abroad for the same surgery would only add to your expenses. However, countries like Turkey have made great strides in making cosmetic treatments affordable to all.

Even when using the most advanced hair transplant technique, doctors in Turkey charge anywhere between 70% and 90% lower prices. Of course, that doesn’t come at the cost of quality.

You’d still receive the highest quality of treatment, but considering that the costs of living in the country are much lower than in the UK, you’d receive a surprisingly low quote for the service. Add to it all currency devaluation, and the cost of traveling abroad to have a hair transplant becomes even more affordable.

Transplant packages for the patients’ utmost convenience

Turkish clinics like the Smile Hair Clinic offer convenient hair transplant packages to make matters easier for medical tourists. Thus, included in your total cost will be the following:

● Surgery with the maximum number of grafts with local anesthesia;

● Pre- and post-op medication;

● 3-night accommodation at a hotel;

● Transportation between the airport, hotel, and clinic;

● Virtual consultations post-op;

● Services of translators speaking your native language.

The only additional expense is your airfare – everything else is included in the quote provided by the clinic.

Hair transplant techniques that deliver exceptional results

Most clinics in Turkey provide only advanced hair transplant surgeries. For instance, the Smile Hair Clinic specializes in Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) hair transplant procedures.

With the FUE hair transplant treatment, the surgeon needs to extract hair follicles from the donor area (at the back of the head) and then make small incisions in the recipient area (area affected by balding) to make room for them.

With the DHI hair transplant, the surgeon doesn’t have to make any incisions in the recipient area. They use a tool named Choi pen to simultaneously make room for hair follicles and insert them into the recipient area.

With either hair transplant technique, the result is the same – within 12 to 18 months, you will have a full head of hair with no signs of ever having had the surgery.

Moreover, the techniques aren’t reserved solely for head hair. The doctors can use the techniques for beard hair transplants and even eyebrow transplants.

Final thoughts

Though it seems almost counterintuitive, traveling to Turkey to have a hair transplant can be significantly more affordable than scheduling one in the UK. Due to the lower costs of living and currency devaluation, Turkish clinics can offer the highest quality of service at affordable prices for UK medical tourists.

Therefore, if you’re struggling with hair loss, book free consultations with Turkish doctors and learn what they can do for you.