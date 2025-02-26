A bizarre video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk‘s feet was shown on television screens in government departments.

Made with AI, the video showed Trump holding Musk’s feet to his lips, with the caption “Long live the real king.”

This is in reference to the US President’s recent X post in which he called himself a King.

A department spokesperson said: “Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved.

At the Department of Housing and Urban Development this morning. pic.twitter.com/RPJKqTZS5E — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) February 24, 2025

HAHA. The monitors at the Housing and Urban Development building were hacked this morning and displayed an AI video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet, alongside the message: “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.” pic.twitter.com/FPT6jvqBF1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 24, 2025

The “disturbing” video comes after Musk declared that US government staff list the work they have produced in the last week or risk being sacked.

Staff were sent a brief email which required them to list five bullet points with what they had achieved during the previous week.

In a post to X, Musk said: “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Though not a federal agency, Musk has headed the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE), since Trump returned to office and has begun a tirade to shrink the size of the US government.

The Department of Defence announced this weekend that thousands of probationary workers would be laid off in an attempt to reduce its civilian workforce by 8%.

Lawyers representing federal staff have called Musk’s mass-firing “one of the most massive employment frauds in the history of this country.”

