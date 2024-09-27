Horse racing is a sport that inspires great passion in people, and many are excited at the prospect of working in the industry. This might be due to a love of equestrian sport, or the thrill of working with horses, but whatever the motivation, there are plenty of interesting jobs out there.

Exercise Rider

Racehorses need plenty of exercise, and that means they require people to ride them. Professional jockeys aren’t expected to spend their time exercising horses, despite the training they undertake, so exercise rider is a great job for those with a passion for riding horses who may not fit the typical jockey body shape. It’s a job for experienced riders who are comfortable going at 40mph on horseback, so it isn’t for the faint-hearted!

Most exercise riders work for a specific trainer or stable and often come under the guidance of a trainer or caretaker. More experienced exercise riders will be able to help identify any training or health issues a horse might be suffering from.

Trainer

A trainer is responsible for overseeing the care and preparations for one or more racehorses under their supervision. This involves organising training routines, diet plans, race schedules, and shipping of horses to race meets.

Trainers will be involved with the minutiae of the horse’s health and upkeep and will know the proper time to reshoe or take a medical examination.

Trainers will also be involved in the buying and selling of horses in and out of their stable. Likewise, they are often responsible for hiring employees such as caretakers / other grooms, hot walkers (entry-level grooms who walk the horses after exercise to help with a healthy cool-down), stall attendants, exercise riders, and many more.

Groundskeeper

A major part of any race meet is the racing surface, and a groundskeeper plays a crucial role in the maintenance and upkeep of the turf. At large racecourses, there is usually a team in place to work on the grounds, not only making sure that the going is good, but also keeping the other areas neat and tidy.

Groundskeepers also have to deal with adverse conditions, especially at events with changeable weather conditions such as the Melbourne Cup, held at the iconic Flemington Racecourse each November.

Caretaker

Sometimes known as grooms, caretakers have the most hands-on day-to-day role within the racing industry. Under the trainer’s guidance, caretakers are responsible for caring for horses and helping prepare them for races. This entails feeding, grooming and generally preparing the horse for its daily exercise and work, and bathing and grooming it afterwards, as well as upkeep of the stables and barns.

A caretaker may often help with shipping the horse to race meetings, as well as caring for the horse at night in the paddock or the barns. Other duties often involve monitoring the horse’s health and assisting the trainer with dietary issues.

Jockey’s Valet

A less well-known but crucial role behind the scenes at any race meet, a jockey’s valet has many responsibilities, helping jockeys to maximise their chances of a successful race. The main part of the role involves preparing the jockey’s tack (saddles and equipment), often – as Nic Demartino tells Emma Freedman – arriving more than two hours ahead of the races to be ready.

Jockeys are required to ride at different weights depending on the races they’re entered into. That means a valet must have the right weighted equipment prepared, including silks, saddles, and boots, for each race. And at the end of a long, hot day, they have to take everything home to clean and wash it.

Veterinary officer

At the track, you’ll find many medical roles, and veterinary officers are on hand to provide emergency care to horses who become injured or suffer any other ailment. They may also inspect the track between races to identify any hazards that may threaten the well-being of horses and their jockeys.

Hospitality

A race meeting isn’t complete without food and dining. Executive chefs, line cooks, mixologists, waiting staff and kitchen porters are all in demand at the races, keeping the punters fed and watered.

These are just a handful of the myriad jobs associated with horse racing. If you have a passion for the sport, and for the animals, you’re sure to find a fascinating role for yourself in the industry.