James O’Brien didn’t take kindly to being accused of falling for “flimflam” by a man whose mother-in-law lives in a home worth over a million quid!

The LBC presenter came to blows with Roger as the debate over the Winter Fuel Allowance continues to wage on.

Under the Conservatives, the heating allowance was doled out to everyone living in Britain over a certain age – and even some who don’t live in the UK!

Rachel Reeve’s announcement that ten million pensioners will lose £200 to £300 a year has sparked outrage among members of the public – including a few who probably have no right to be outraged.

Writing into O’Brien’s show on LBC, one listener got in touch to point out that even though his mother-in-law owns a home worth £1 million, she hasn’t the money to fix her roof or replace her boiler.

And O’Brien’s response was absolutely next-level:

While I understand some of the criticism around Labour’s cut to Winter Fuel Allowance…



I have absolutely zero sympathy for people like Roger



Who text into @mrjamesob’s LBC show



…and got dealt with accordingly. pic.twitter.com/8nJesAu723 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 25, 2024

Related: Baroness Warsi quits Conservatives, saying party has become too right-wing