Nigel Farage’s latest job has raised a few eyebrows on social media.

The Reform UK leader, not content with just the nine jobs, has backed a US-owned retailer offering “community cashback” on household items – including nappies.

A video posted on X last week shows Farage, wearing a suit and tie, standing in an oak-panelled room and announcing to the camera: “We are facing a cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom and I have decided to do something about it.”

He continues: “Here is a brand new concept. It’s called WeSave and if as consumers we get together and buy in bulk you can get much cheaper prices for everyday goods. We are going to start with nappies. The more people that join, the cheaper they will be … click that link, it’s free to join. It’s going to save you a lot of money.”

A Mirror dig into the company’s ownership suggests it is tied to ChaChing, a company founded by Maximillian Hannibal Sugrue and his father Christopher Sugrue.

Christopher Sugrue was the founder of a hedge-fund firm called PlusFunds Groups Inc which collapsed in the early 2000s allegedly owing $263 million.

Farage’s association with the firm has prompted a number of hilarious responses on social media, with most people saying the same thing:

Because he is full of 💩 — paul just paul (@pauljon49930017) January 27, 2025

No puns about Farage being full of shit, please. — Paul Allen (@PaulAllenSK1) January 27, 2025

Well his full of shit all the time — Antony Alexander 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇧🇻🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@aja1979) January 27, 2025

