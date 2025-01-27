The Ministry of Justice has released a statement after rumours appeared on social media suggesting Axel Rudakubana has been attacked in prison.

The teenager was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in jail last week for the murder of three girls at a dance class in Southport and the attempted murder of 10 other people.

Mr Justice Goose said the sentences will run concurrently, meaning they will be served at the same time, concluding that it is highly likely Rudakubana will never be released.

On Sunday (26/1), reports emerged on verified X accounts suggesting two inmates at HMP Manchester had attacked Rudakubana.

However, the claims have since been confirmed to be categorically untrue.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told Liverpool Echo: “I can confirm that reports of Axel Rudakubana being attacked in prison are inaccurate. He has not been attacked.”

Sky News correspondent Max Preston said the verified reports are the “very definition of fake news”, adding that it is the “reason why giving a blue tick to anyone who’ll pay for it is a horrible idea.”

Others pointed out that Rudakubana is currently being held on the isolation wing at HMP Belmarsh, making any such attack virtually impossible.

This isn't true. We've checked.



The very definition of fake news – and the reason why giving a blue tick to anyone who'll pay for it is a horrible idea.



Also, any outlet that talks about "breaking rumours" should be viewed with inherent suspicion. https://t.co/Xkb5Fg6vep — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) January 26, 2025

Don’t let the fact that, Axel Rudakubana is currently being held on the isolation wing at HMP Belmarsh stop you from spreading more misinformation, eh, @DaveAtherton20 🤥 pic.twitter.com/ppFHo5pMhi — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) January 26, 2025

