Jeremy Clarkson has claimed that BBC weather warnings are part of an “anti-Tory, anti-business” narrative.

Over recent days, large parts of the UK and Ireland have been hit by Storm Eowyn, which has battered areas with 100mph winds and heavy rain.

The storm prompted a number of weather warnings from the Met Office, including severe red warnings meaning there is a danger to life. Two people have been left dead by the storm, which also left hundreds of thousands without power.

Warnings are still in place until Tuesday for large parts of Wales and the south of England as Storm Herminia moves in.

But these warnings seem to have weirdly rubbed Clarkson up the wrong way.

In a bizarre rant as part of his column for the Sun, the former Top Gear host claimed Storm Eowyn had simply been “a bit breezy.”

He wrote: “The weathermen were all standing on the bottom corner of Ireland, making out like they were in Hiroshima in 1945 and there were stories that commercial ­airliners were coming across the Atlantic at speeds in excess of 800 mph.”

The 64-year-old went on to hit out at the BBC and its weather coverage, accusing them of acting “hysterical” so that they “are elevated from a slot at the end of a news bulletin into the bulletin itself and this makes their mums and dads very proud.”

He continued: “And I know why BBC television producers like the histrionics as well. It plays into the anti-Tory, anti-growth, anti-business global-warming narrative.”

Clarkson finished by suggesting that next time, weather presenters should “calmly tell us what the weather will do tomorrow so we’ll know in the morning if we should put on a jumper” and “leave it at that.”

In a post on X, Alex Andreou pointed out that two people died as a result of Storm Eowyn, which also left hundreds of thousands without power in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Jeremy Clarkson writes that weather warnings are part of "BBC histrionics" that "play into the anti-Tory, anti-growth, anti-business global-warming narrative.”



Two people have died. 500k without power in ROI and 200k in NI.



Clarkson says Storm Eowyn was just "a bit breezy". pic.twitter.com/eokMvnUCI8 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) January 25, 2025

The Met Office has said Storm Eoryn was “probably the strongest storm” to hit the UK in the last decade.

You can find more information about current and upcoming weather warning for the UK on the Met Office website here.

