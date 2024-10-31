Elon Musk has “offered his sperm” to people he knows as part of efforts to boost population growth, according to reports.

The Tesla CEO is obsessed with a number of things, from space travel to Donald Trump. But perhaps is greatest existential obsession is population decline and procreation.

Musk has previously voiced his fear about population trends across the globe, arguing that low birth rates are soon going to lead to a “population collapse.”

He claims this will be a “much bigger risk to civilisation than global warming.”

The world’s richest man also has an obsession with having kids. The man has fathered almost a dozen children with three separate women – and it sounds like he’s keen to boost those numbers.

According to the New York Times, Musk has “offered his own sperm to friends and acquaintances.”

This reportedly includes Nicole Shanahan, who was in Robert F Kennedy Jr’s running mate in his unsuccessful independent presidential campaign. Musk is said to have offered his DNA to Shanahan in 2022, but she apparently declines.

Two people also told the Times they witnessed him offer his sperm to a married couple at a dinner party. They claimed he had only met the couple socially a “handful of times.”

The claims in the New York Times come off the back of a story in the Wall Street Journal in June, which made similar claims about Musk.

On this occasion, it was claimed that he had “boundary-blurring relationships with women at SpaceX.” The publication reported that one woman alleged he had “asked her on multiple occasions to have his babies, according to people familiar with the allegations.”

She reportedly declined the offer.

Musk is the known father to 11 children. He had five kids with his first wife Justine Musk, before reportedly fathering twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Neuralink, another company owned by Musk. The twins were apparently born before he welcomed his second child with Grimes.

In total he has three children with Grimes, and has since fathered another child with Zilis.

But the billionaire has a history of trying to keep children a secret, according to Vanity Fair, so it’s very possible he has more unknown children out in the world.

