People are up in arms after ‘election results’ for a US state were broadcast live on TV a week before the election is set to take place.

We’re currently only one week away from the US elections which will see the 47th President of one of the world’s most powerful countries confirmed.

Once again things are looking tight between the two main American parties the Democrats and the Republicans as Kamala Harris goes head-to-head with Donald Trump.

With plenty of humans beings partial to a conspiracy here and there – with the Americans enjoying them more than most – any hint that an election could be rigged a week before it takes place is the last thing politicians need.

The US has already seen what misinformation and conspiracies can do with the Capitol Riots at the end of the messy Trump administration in 2021 and this latest slip up will surely fuel the fire.

The graphic appeared beneath a live broadcast of the weekend’s Formula 1 grand prix in Texas where it popped up showing Harris beating Trump at 52% to 47% in the huge swing state of Pennsylvania.

NEW: Local TV station says the Pennsylvania election results that were displayed during the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix was a test for the election.



Conservatives on X rushed to share the footage on Wednesday despite WNEP issuing the clarification on Sunday.



"Test results for… pic.twitter.com/uSYmSDZohd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

However, the local TV station WNEP quickly addressed the slip up explaining that they were merely testing the system in preparation for the election next week.

The station said in a statement: ““Test results for the upcoming November 5 general election mistakenly appeared on WNEP-TV early Sunday evening during a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix.

“The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night.”

Related: Five reasons we are certain that Kamala Harris will win the US election