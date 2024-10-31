Taylor Swift fans have been voting for the popstar in the US presidential election, sharing pictures of their ballots on social media.

There are just five days until Americans will go to the polls to decide if they want Donald Trump or Kamala Harris as their next president.

The vote is arguably one of the most crucial elections the country has ever faced, with huge campaigns taking place on both sides.

In the US, a number of states allow early voting and lots of people cast their vote by mail. This means that although polling day isn’t until next Tuesday (November 5), millions of people have already voted.

Some of those people have decided neither Trump nor Harris speaks to them – instead, they’ve opted for a Swift presidency.

Yes, some Taylor Swift fans have been casting votes for the songstress, by using the ‘write-in’ option on their ballot. This is an option where people can write the name of a candidate who is not officially on the ballot.

Sharing their vote on social media, one fan wrote: “First time voter and I couldn’t bring myself to vote for any of the candidates presented on the ballot. Thinking about all Taylor has done for the US economy these last few years I decided to #Vote for Miss Americana herself!”

Someone else shared their ballot with the caption: “F**k the candidates, Taylor Swift for president!”

Many have slammed it as a wasted vote and urged other Swifties to not do the same.

In an election in which many believe the decide the fate of democracy itself is at stake, many have been angered by votes for Swift.

Others pointed out that the popstar has endorsed Kamala Harris, and suggested this would be a much better way of being a fan.

One person wrote: “If you write Taylor Swift into the ballot you need to evaluate yourself. She doesn’t want to be president, she’s not qualified, and she ENDORSED A CANDIDATE. If you want to be a fan and honor your stan, vote for the candidate she’s voting for. Ffs.”

If you write Taylor Swift into the ballot you need to evaluate yourself.



Another said: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but please, please, please, please don’t vote for Taylor Swift as president on your ballot.”

A third commented: “Waste of a f**king vote. This isn’t funny. And she isn’t even of legal age to run. You wasted your vote and that’s a vote for Trump. Taylor would HATE THIS!

