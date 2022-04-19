Eddie Marsan has likened Boris Johnson to ‘Canoe Man’ John Darwin in a hilarious This Morning interview.

The actor, who plays Darwin in ITV’s gripping four-part drama, The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe, explained that both characters suffer from the ‘myth of omnipotence’, making them feel untouchable.

“One of the clearest manifestations of that is when they lie,” Marsan told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

“When they lie to you they don’t think you can see through their lies because they don’t think you are three dimensional like them.”

He said that while one of them ended up behind bars as a result, the other has been elected prime minister thanks to his background.

Watch the interview in full below:

This is beautifully done by @eddiemarsan — and he’s not wrong either. 👌pic.twitter.com/ByBCAz8WLY — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) April 15, 2022

Related: Watch: ‘Not worthy of office he holds’ – Tory MP demands Johnson quits