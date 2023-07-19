Winner of this year’s Euroboozer and Stiegl ‘Summer of Radler’ cocktail competition, the Grapefruit Breeze Fizz cocktail is served in a Stiegl pint krug glass, based with Stiegl Grapefruit Radler, mixed with Tanqueray Gin, Select Aperitivo, Giffard Sirop de Cassis, freshly squeezed lemon juice and mint. It’s also garnished with a simple grapefruit wedge and a mint leaf.

The grand final of the Euroboozer & Stiegl ‘Summer of Radler’ cocktail competition took place in Birmingham last week, with MEATliquor bartender Dragomir Ivanov winning with his cocktail ‘Grapefruit Breeze Fizz’. Following a social media vote narrowing the list down to just five finalists, the cocktails were judged by a panel of cocktail experts at Albert’s Schloss in Birmingham.

Dragomir Ivanov’s Grapefruit Breeze Fizz stood out as the clear victor, receiving the lion’s share of votes and winning £1000 in prize money alongside a Stiegl Grapefruit Radler a day for a year.

Grapefruit Breeze Fizz Cocktail Recipe

By Dragomir Ivanov, MEATliquor W1

Ingredients

100ml Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

35ml Tanqueray Gin

15ml Select Aperitivo

7.5ml Giffard Sirop de Cassis

25ml Lemon Juice

2-3 Mint Leaves

1 Slice Grapefruit, To Garnish

Method

Pour all the ingredients except for the Radler into a shaker.

Hard shake, then double strain into a tankard glass.

Add cubed ice and top with Stiegl Grapefruit Radler.

Garnish with a straw, mint sprig and a slice of grapefruit on the rim of the glass.