The EuroMillions is a lottery game with some of the biggest jackpots and is played across nine different European countries.

That being said, it’s expected that some numbers will be picked as a winning number more than others, and this study by bingo industry experts WDW Bingo analyses the results from all previous EuroMillions games to find out what these numbers are and which are most overdue.

Based on a total of 1,650 draws across nearly 20 years, these are the most and least commonly picked numbers:

Most common EuroMillions numbers

Rank Ball Number Frequency (All time) 1 19 188 — 23 188 2 44 186 — 21 186 3 42 184 4 17 182 5 26 181

Least common EuroMillions numbers

Rank Ball Number Frequency (All time) 1 22 134 2 33 139 3 46 141 4 18 142 5 41 143

Most common EuroMillions bonus balls

Rank Bonus Ball Number Frequency (All time) 1 3 336 2 2 335 3 8 321

Note: The above is based on 1,650 games from 13th February 2004 to 17th July 2023; a “-“ declares that two ball numbers are tied for the same position

The top three most overdue EuroMillions numbers are below:

Most overdue EuroMillions numbers

Rank Ball Number Last Drawn 1 24 133 days ago (Tue 7th Mar 2023) 2 20 119 days ago (Tue 21st Mar 2023) 3 31 105 days ago (Tue 4th Apr 2023)

With some of the biggest jackpots around, there are also many more people competing in the EuroMillions compared to other lottery games. However, the UK has seen 125 jackpot winners, more than any other country, making up 22.7% of all winners.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for WDW Bingo said: “While millions across the UK and Europe play the EuroMillions, the chance of the competition’s huge jackpot is alluring for many as well.

“However, with so much money on the line, it’s easy to question how random the numbers picked are, so in this study, it’s interesting to see the huge difference in frequency between the most and least commonly picked numbers.”

