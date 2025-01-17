TUC boss Paul Nowak has set out why hipster boss James Watt has taken umbrage to the phrase “work-life balance”.

The Brewdog man has provoked outrage after suggesting people who enjoy a healthy personal life are “job haters”, saying they should be looking to “integrate” their work more into their lives.

Standing next to his fiancé Georgia Toffolo, he said: “I think the whole concept of work-life balance was invented by people who hate the job they do, so if you love what you do, you don’t need work-life balance, you need work-life integration.”

His fiancée Toffolo continued: “It’s so true, when I met James I was quite taken aback at how aligned we are in the important stuff and one of those things was a lack of work-life balance in a really beautiful way.

“Work knows no bounds. Constantly in our home, we are working but we do things we find incredibly fulfilling and we also have a supportive other half that loves that high-octane obsession with what we do.

“I’ve always known I would end up with someone like James because it would not work otherwise. If someone was saying ‘you need to knock off now’ I would be thinking ‘what, do you not like my business? Do you not believe in me? Are we not striving towards the same thing?’.”

Posting on social media, TUC has fired back at the comments, pointing out why CEOs such as Watt have such a problem with the phrase:

This is why CEOs don't like the phrase 'work-life balance'. pic.twitter.com/V2u1TQNVgr — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) January 16, 2025

