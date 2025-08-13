The US and Russia are reportedly going to suggest a ‘West Bank-style’ occupation of Ukraine.

The Times and The Independent report that this is set to be proposed as a way of ending the war.

Under the reported plans, Russia would have both economic and military control of occupied parts of Ukraine with their own governing body.

This would mimic Israel’s control of Palestinian territory which was taken from Jordan during 1967.

A source with insight into the US National Security Council told The Times that the suggestion was put forward during discussions between Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his Russian counterparts.

Witkoff, who also works as the White House’s Middle East envoy, is said to back the suggestion.

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected any ideas of giving up territory.

The proposal states that Ukraine’s borders would remain unchanged, similar to how the borders of the West Bank technically remain unchanged, even with Israel controlling the territory.

The source told the paper: “It’ll just be like Israel occupies the West Bank. With a governor, with an economic situation that goes into Russia, not Ukraine. But it’ll still be Ukraine, because … Ukraine will never give up its sovereignty. But the reality is it’ll be occupied territory and the model is Palestine.”

Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska.

Zelensky told the press last week: “Any issue which deals with the territorial integrity of Ukraine cannot be discussed just like that, without looking at our constitution and the will of our people.

“As to our principles, as to our territorial integrity, in the end, will be decided on the level of leaders. Without Ukraine (at the table), it’s impossible to achieve.”