A Labour minister has slammed a Reform MP for “singling out” Muslim migrants over claims they held “medieval beliefs” about women.

Baroness Jacqui Smith launched a brutal attack on Runcorn and Helsby MP Sarah Pochin following her remarks at a press conference, where she declared Britain is no longer a “safe haven” for women because of the threat posed by migrants from Muslim countries.

Pochin said people arriving on small boats are a “national security” issue that poses dangers for women and girls.

But the skills minister told LBC: “Where I take issue with Reform is that whilst we’re [the government], for example, taking through the Police and Crime Bill with additional powers in it to help to protect women, Reform voted against it.

“So you can point at the problem, but unless you’re willing to take action, as this government is, you’re not really serious about actually tackling it.”

When asked if she agreed with the MP’s comments, Baroness Smith said: “No I don’t think they are right to single those people out…. unfortunately there are too many, largely men, who are responsible for violence against women of all types.

“And that’s why I hope Reform will change their position and actually support us in the tough legislation we’re bringing forwards to tackle that violence.”

She also admitted it has been difficult for Labour to deal with illegal migration, saying: “I think the action that the government has taken over the last year where we’ve seen the doubling of asylum cases being determined, where we’ve seen increased numbers of people being returned overseas.

“The new scheme that we have with France, for example, means that if somebody doesn’t have a right to stay, we can quickly return them to France.

“And we’ve already detained the first group of people who are illegal immigrants into the country and we’ll be able to return them to France.”