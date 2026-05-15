The UK’s eyewear industry is facing its most significant structural challenges in decades. However, it’s worth noting that this is not coming from another big chain. It’s coming from a generation of digital-first brands turning the traditional optician model on its head.

For most of the 20th century, buying a pair of glasses was pretty much a predictable experience for most Brits. It means a trip to the high street, a 45-minute eye test, and a prescription handed over at a counter where frames were rarely reasonably priced. Giants like Specsavers and Vision Express built empires on that formula. However, a growing number of UK-based eyewear startups are now betting that the formula is broken.

Looking at the numbers, we can clearly see that British consumers are ready to move on to this new model. The UK’s online eyewear market is forecast to grow at a compounded annual rate of 5.5% and reach £374.6 million by the end of 2025–26, according to IBISWorld data. Meanwhile, according to the same analysis, Brits now spend an average of 7 hours and 27 minutes per day on screens. It is a significant rise compared to 6 hours 36 minutes per day from a decade ago. There are many studies that show spending so much time on the screen has led to a rise in the demand for prescription eyewear and specialist lens coatings.

How startups solved the prescription problem

The traditional optical chains had a massive structural advantage for decades, as customers needed a physical consultation to obtain a prescription. It effectively funnelled purchasing back to the same store. However, that gatekeeping function has eroded significantly in the last few years.

Regulatory changes and growing consumer awareness have made it easier to use an existing prescription anywhere, including online retailers. Startups have capitalised on this by building streamlined digital platforms where customers upload their prescription, browse from thousands of styles, and make the purchase at a fraction of the high street price.

Manchester-based eyewear brand Specscart has been among the most prominent in this space. The brand offers prescription glasses with free 7-day home trial service and same-day or next-day dispatch on single-vision prescription orders. This is a turnaround time that most high street chains struggle to match, constrained by centralised lab processing. The founder of Specscart was recognised in prestigious lists like Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe for disrupting the eyewear industry with an innovative approach in 2024, and in the same year, they were also made to the Ones to Watch list by The Times. However, the biggest recognition for their momentum came in 2026 when they were named on the FT1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies list. It is a list compiled by the Financial Times and Statista. The ranking identifies the continent’s top 1,000 businesses by revenue growth and places Specscart in rare company for a UK eyewear startup of its size.

Price transparency is driving the shift

Beyond speed and convenience, price opacity has long been a frustration with traditional opticians. Add-ons like anti-reflective coatings are often sold piecemeal at the point of purchase, which leaves consumers with bills far higher than the advertised frame price.

The cost burden on British consumers is well documented. A 2022 survey by the Association of Optometrists found that 36% of people in the UK were wearing out-of-date prescription glasses. When you look at the reasons, many of them cited unaffordability as the primary factor. 7 in 10 optometrists surveyed in the same study reported having seen patients in the prior three months who needed vision correction but took no action because they could not afford to. A more recent Healthwatch England survey, conducted in 2024, found that 14% of respondents had avoided eye care entirely due to cost concerns in the prior two years.

Now when you compare that to the model of new-age brands like startups, they have taken a customer-first approach to solve these issues. Specscart’s eyewear frame range is priced between £29.99 and £89.99, but it includes single-vision prescription lenses with anti-reflective, anti-UV, anti-scratch, and impact-resistant coatings as standard. You don’t have to pay extra for shipping, either, as all orders are considered for free 24-hour dispatch. However, it can take 7-10 working days in case of complex prescriptions or varifocal orders.

How startups address the trust issue

Disrupting an industry built on clinical trust is not without its complications. Eye health is a regulated medical space, and concerns around the accuracy of online prescriptions and the quality of lenses have historically given some consumers pause. The startups gaining traction are those that have treated this challenge seriously rather than dismissing it. Free trial programmes, clear returns policies, and direct customer service access have become primary tools for building credibility.

Regulatory bodies, including the General Optical Council, have also clarified that dispensing glasses to a valid prescription is entirely legal online. It removed a misconception that had slowed consumer adoption in the sector’s early years.

What this means for the high street

Traditional optical chains retain one durable advantage compared to online brands. They still control the clinical eye test ecosystem. However, that is also under pressure with the hybrid model of these brands. Again, taking the example of new players like Specscart, they already operate three retail stores across Manchester. They have taken it a step further by offering free eye tests for everyone without any conditions.

The most likely outcome of this evolution is not going to be extinction, but we’ll see a bifurcation for sure. One side will be high street opticians serving customers who are still reluctant to move online and are ready to pay more, and the other will be digital-first brands serving everyone else. It will include younger, more digitally confident, and more price-conscious people who are expanding rapidly.

What UK eyewear startups have demonstrated is that the dominant players in a sector are rarely undone by a single innovation. They are undone by the accumulated weight of a customer experience that stopped keeping pace with expectations. In optical retail, that reckoning appears to be well underway.