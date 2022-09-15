In July, a ripple started on TikTok. Users started talking about something called “quiet quitting”, a trend that was popularised by a 24-year-old engineer from New York called Zaid Khan. In a now viral TikTok video, Khan said, “You are still performing your duties, but you are no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentally that work has to be our life. The reality is, it’s not, and your worth as a person is not defined by your labour.”

Khan’s video sparked, as is the way of the app, a host of homage or copy-cat videos and from there it took flight into wider, traditional media where think-pieces and column inches aplenty were devoted to the concept.

TikTok itself says that 80 per cent of its user base is aged between 16 and 34, a cohort that is largely made up of Gen Z and younger Millennials. By 2025, Gen Z is expected to account for more than 25 per cent of the world’s workforce, and they are very clear that they want to work differently. A 2022 study from Deloitte found that pay isn’t their biggest motivator. Rather, 32 per cent value work/life balance, followed by learning and development opportunities at 29 per cent. Salary is the motivator for just under a quarter of this age group.

Additionally, we already know that many Millennials are checking out of work. Gallup found that only 29 per cent of Millennials feel connected to their job and company, with 16 per cent actively disengaged.

Disengagement and quiet quitting look a lot the same, but to older workers, they might know the trend as a “go slow”. It isn’t a particularly new concept either, but like all recycled trends has had a glow-up for a new generation. Every workforce has a coterie of employees who stick to the job description, and do just enough to get by. Equally, there are always people who go above and beyond, staying late, and volunteering for extra projects and tasks.

We are in a period where many employees are experiencing higher burnout levels than they have ever done before. A Mental Health UK survey from March 2021 found that 46 per cent of UK workers feel “more prone to extreme levels of stress”. So perhaps it is not so surprising that the Quiet Quitting trend has found so much favour with so many workers.

