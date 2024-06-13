London remains a hub for the media industry, offering a diverse range of opportunities in journalism, digital media, broadcasting, and more. The city is home to global media giants and innovative startups, making it an ideal place for media professionals to advance their careers. Here are some of the top media jobs currently available in London, curated from The London Economic’s job board.

1. Law Reporter at PA Media

PA Media, the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, is seeking a Law Reporter. This role involves covering legal stories, providing accurate and timely reports on court proceedings, and producing in-depth analysis. It’s a perfect fit for those with a keen interest in the legal system and journalism.

Apply here​

2. Multiple Roles at News UK

News UK, one of the leading media businesses in the UK, is hiring for various positions. With brands like The Times, The Sunday Times, and The Sun, News UK offers roles in journalism, digital media, marketing, and more. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the most respected news brands in the industry.

Explore opportunities at News UK​

3. Creative and Strategic Roles at TikTok

TikTok is expanding its presence in London and is looking for creative and strategic professionals to join their team. Roles include content creation, marketing, and strategic partnerships, catering to those who thrive in a fast-paced, innovative environment.

Discover jobs at TikTok​

4. Various Positions at Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group, known for its wide range of media services from radio to publishing, is offering several positions. These roles span across content creation, editorial, and digital marketing, suitable for those looking to make an impact in a multimedia environment.

Check out Bauer Media Group jobs​

Why London?

London’s media sector is thriving due to its dynamic and diverse nature. The city hosts a mix of traditional media powerhouses and cutting-edge digital platforms, fostering an environment of innovation and creativity. With its rich cultural scene and global connectivity, London attracts top talent from around the world, making it a melting pot of ideas and opportunities.

For more information on these jobs and to explore other opportunities, visit The London Economic’s job board​. Whether you’re an aspiring journalist, a seasoned marketer, or a creative content creator, London’s media sector offers a wealth of possibilities to advance your career.