If you spent the Christmas period washing mince pies and mulled wine down with a side of job hunting, you weren’t alone. Almost one in five UK workers say they are likely to change jobs in the next 12 months, according to a workforce survey from PwC, and the festive period is always a busy time for job searches.

Helping to explain the urge is the fact that 58 per cent of the UK population made a New Year’s resolution for 2023, and one of the most popular resolutions is always to get a new job in the coming year. The end of a year causes us to reflect on what we want for the next 12 months––and often it is to trade in a disappointing job for something that’s a much better fit.

Projects are wrapped up and bonuses are paid; downtime beckons. What better time to get a headstart on your 2023 job hunt? The Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported that the number of paid employees in October 2022 was up 74,000 on September 2022’s figures, to a record 29.8 million workers.

Workplace trends

2023 looks set to be a busy year in the workforce, with data from a report from Indeed and Glassdoor indicating that a tight labour supply in 2023 will continue to impact hiring. This isn’t great news for employers––but represents an opportunity for workers with in-demand skills.

Remote work too, is here to stay. PwC’s study found that 60 per cent of workers said they would prefer to work fully or mostly from home, and Indeed and Glassdoor confirm that job postings with “remote” in them were up 10 per cent last year. Additionally, remote job searches are outpacing pre-pandemic levels by almost 3 per cent in the UK.

And what UK workers want from their employers this year––apart from more pay––are better, more comprehensive benefits. From share plans to health insurance, health and wellness perks, commuter or travel allowances, or meal vouchers, it is the benefits that help with employees’ bank balances are the ones that are valued.

Who is hiring?

So, if you’re one of the early birds who is job hunting now, who is hiring? Below, we’re looking at three companies with opportunities. And as always, you can discover plenty more open roles on The London Economic Job Board.

TikTok

Chinese social media platform TikTok came into its own during the pandemic, and now has a billion active users worldwide, over 1.5 billion downloads on the App Store and Google Play. It has also been called the world’s most valuable start-up. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo and has around 8,500 employees. The company is recruiting for a host of roles in London, including HR operations, accounts, recruitment and governance. Find out more about TikTok and discover all its open roles here.

IBM

Best known for producing and selling computer hardware and software, as well as cloud computing and data analytics, IBM also invented the floppy disk, the hard disk drive, and the UPC barcode. It is one of the oldest and largest tech companies in the world, with operations in over 171 countries and more than 280,000 staff. If you would like to join one of tech’s most venerable firms, then IBM is hiring in London for red hat roles, engineering and applications developers. See all jobs at IBM.

Monzo

Now valued at $4.5bn, digital bank Monzo reached unicorn status in 2018 following a £85m fundraising round. It was one of the earliest of a number of new app-based challenger banks in the UK, and as of July 2022, it had over 5.8 million customers. Monzo’s mission is to build the best banking app in the world; a smart hub to manage customers’ entire financial lives. To do this, the company needs talent: Monzo looks for those with diverse experiences, backgrounds, and skills. The company is hiring for roles across a range of roles which include financial crime, product, accounting analyst and more. Check out all Monzo’s open roles here.For more great opportunities, visit The London Economic Job Board today