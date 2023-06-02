It’s National Fish and Chips day, and what better way to celebrate than to drink in a bit of Yorkshire Prose?

The north/ south divide has attracted plenty of attention over the years, with the nation’s fryers noticeably divided over the best way to serve up one of Britain’s most renowned dishes.

In the north, fish and chips are typically cooked in beef dripping, with additions such as scraps and mushy peas commonplace in most shops.

But, curiously, they don’t exist in the south, with most shops preferring to cook their produce in sunflower oil, producing a noticeably different fare.

The divergence in styles has been wonderfully summarised by internet poet Yorkshire Prose.

Here’s a dit from when he tried to order fish and chips ‘darn int south’:

It's #nationalfishandchipday by all accounts. A dit from when I tried to order 'em darn int south 🤦‍♂️😬pic.twitter.com/e68bccxw7w — Yorkshire Prose (@YorkshireProse) June 2, 2023

